James Faulkner clarifies social media post

James Faulker has clarified his social media post which was interpreted by some as confirmation of a five-year same sex relationship.

The 29 year old Australian cricketer sparked widespread speculation about his sexuality after posting he was having “dinner with the boyfriend” and included the hashtag “together for five years”.

However, the “boyfriend” in the post was not his romantic partner but rather his close friend, Hobart publican Rob Jubb, who were celebrating being housemates for five years.

Cricket Australia have also released a statement, saying the “do not consider the social commentary this morning from James Faulkner to be a joke, nor does James.

“His comment was made as a genuine reflection of his relationship with his business partner, best friend and house mate of five years. He was not contacted for clarification before some outlets reported his Instagram post as an announcement of a homosexual relationship.

“James and CA are supportive of the LGBQTI community and recognises coming out can be an incredibly emotional time. The post was not in any way meant to make light of this and, though the support from the community was overwhelming and positive. Cricket Australia apologises for any unintended offence.”