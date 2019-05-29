James Roberts leaves Broncos, immediately joins South Sydney

The Brisbane Broncos have granted centre James Roberts an immediate release from his contract on “compassionate grounds”.

As expected, South Sydney immediately signed the representative centre until the end of the 2021 season.

Roberts had fallen out with Broncos coach Anthony Seibold and was dropped from the first-grade side last week.

Then there was the off-field incident from earlier in the year where photos emerged of a drunk Roberts being carried out of a party the night after he injured his Achilles.

Roberts, a South Sydney junior from the La Perouse Panthers club, returns to Redfern and to Wayne Bennett, a coach who has managed to bring out the best in the speedster previously.

Halftime host James Willis wonders whether Roberts will bring his off-field issues back with him to South Sydney.

“On his day he’s an excellent player but it’s no secret he has had a number of off-field issues which has contributed to the fact that he’s not playing this year,

“But then you look at Souths, who have made their best start to a season since 1989, ten wins, one loss, they’re on 20 competition points already, outright on top,

“Is it really a good idea to get James Roberts back?”

