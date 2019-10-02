James Tedesco wins Dally M in dramatic count

James Tedesco has won the Dally M Player of the Year medal, admitting to Alan Jones he was getting nervous throughout the night.

The Sydney Roosters star beat out future immortal Cameron Smith in a dramatic final round of voting.

He finished with 34 votes, three ahead of the 36-year-old Melbourne Storm captain.

Tedesco tells Alan Jones he became more and more nervous as the night went on.

“I sort of went into the night just wanting to enjoy it and whatever happened happened.

“Then everyone was telling me I was favourite and going to win and I didn’t think I was going to get there so I was pretty nervous.”

Tedesco’s focus now shifts to Sunday night where his Roosters take on the Canberra Raiders in the NRL Grand Final.

The 26-year-old says he’s primed and ready.

“It’s been a long year but I’ll definitely be up for this game.”

