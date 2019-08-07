Jamie Soward ‘has no idea’ over ‘ridiculous’ Burgess Judiciary verdict

Former NRL star Jamie Soward has slammed the NRL Judiciary’s decision to downgrade Rabbitohs forward Sam Burgess’ careless high tackle charge for his hit on Sharks fullback Matt Moylan over the weekend.

Burgess was initially hit with a grade two charge which would have seen him miss one game with an early guilty plea, however his legal team successfully argued it was only worthy of a grade one offence and $1900 fine.

Moylan has been ruled out of this week’s clash with Penrith due to concussion, while Burgess will be free to play in his side’s crunch match against the Storm.

Soward told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime he thought Burgess should have been sin-binned during the game as well as suspended after it.

“I’ve got no idea,” Soward said.

“The inconsistencies around the Judiciary this season have been puzzling.

“Being down there at Pointsbet Stadium and witnessing that I honestly thought he would have got 10 in the bin, I said at the time I thought he could have been sent off.

“There’s no excuse, you come back into First Grade, you can’t take someone’s head off especially a playmaker as well and get away with it.

“The monetary fine was brought in so that players that were deemed to have performed silly plays to get that out of the game, these jumper pulls and all that sort of stuff, not for the old-fashioned head highs.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Since 2016, Burgess has been charged on nine occasions and been found guilty seven times, missing a total of five games and fined $4,600.

South Sydney will fight for a spot in the top four against ladder leaders Melbourne at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Image credit: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images.