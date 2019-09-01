Jamie Soward names his two Grand Final favourites

Jamie Soward is predicting the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters to square off once again in this year’s NRL decider.

The respective sides currently sit first and second on the ladder with one round left of this year’s regular season after the Roosters beat the Storm in last year’s Grand Final.

Soward said both sides were coasting towards the finals and expected them to feature heavily during the pointy end of the season.

“The Roosters and Storm are in second and third gear,” he said on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“The Roosters just turned and they could’ve called off their game against Penrith at half time.

“I think we’re heading to another (Grand Final) re-match which is exciting as we’ll get the best two coaches going head to head.”

(Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)