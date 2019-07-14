Jamie Soward reveals the ‘under-practiced skill’ in the NRL

Round 17’s matchup between the Broncos and Warriors ended in a result not many would have picked: an 18-all draw.

“If you had a couple of passes and pushed up with support you probably would have scored a try,” says former five-eighth Jamie Soward, talking with Mieke Buchan and Trent Nikolic on Weekend Mornings.

“There are times where if you just look to the outside (you would score)”

Soward says tunnel vision fixates young playmakers when crunch time arrives.

“You don’t see the early kick anymore… It’s more like an afterthought.

“As a left foot kicker, all I’m saying to my team is, get me to right post & just pepper inside and outside that right post and I’ll tell you when I want the footy,” he said.

