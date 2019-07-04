Macquarie Sports Radio
Jamie Soward reveals Waratahs approach

6 hours ago
Maynard & Soward

2010 NRL Premiership winner Jamie Soward has revealed he was approached to switch codes.

Despite playing for multiple Rugby League clubs during his decorated career, Soward said he was approached by the NSW Waratahs to become a Union inside centre.

“I had a chance to go to the Waratahs,” he revealed on Macquarie Sports Radio.

“But the coach at the time Ewen McKenzie wanted me to play inside centre.”

“It was way too much tackling for me.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

