Jamie Whincup excited to reunite with champion Craig Lowndes

Former Supercars Champion and Red Bull driver Jamie Whincup has spoken about his reunion with legend Craig Lowndes ahead of this weeks’ Bathurst 1000.

After the pair won three Bathurst 1000 titles between 2006-08, Whincup told Julian King on Halftime how excited Lowndes is to be back Australia’s premier race.

“Yeah look he is just loving being back in the car and he’s looking more forward than anyone to get back to the mountain,” Whincup said.

“We’re in constant communication and our engineer keeps pestering us with emails and calls to ask us our strategy.

“Every athlete has their different preparations, and Lowdesy likes to get away in the lead up to the event and his recharge his batteries, but I’ll talk to him tomorrow and we’ll be ready.”

Currently in fifth place in the 2019 Supercars Championship, Whincup says Bathurst 1000 stands us the race all teams look at for motivation.

“There’s a lot of sacrifice and a lot of dedication that goes into this weekend of racing. It’s by far our biggest race of the year and it’s the one where our sponsors, our staff and our crew all want to win.”

(Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)