Jamie Whincup reveals what Daniel Ricciardo needs for luck to change

He’s the most successful Supercars driver of all time, but now Red Bull Racing’s Jamie Whincup has a simple message for fellow Motorsport star Daniel Ricciardo.

Whincup says the Aussie Formula One firebrand needs more time to find his groove after a much publicised move to Renault this season from Red Bull.

In a shock decision, Ricciardo reportedly back-flipped on a verbal agreement to remain with Red Bull to instead sign a lucrative contract with Renault.

And it’s been far from a dream start for the 29-year-old at his team new after two DNF’s in two races including on his home track at the Australian Grand Prix season opener.

Whincup who has seven Supercars championships to his name says Ricciardo needs to be patient.

“I think it’s just going to take a little bit of time,” Whincup said.

“Clearly that Renault is much different to that Red Bull car on how to make it go fast.

“So I think he just needs a little bit more time to learn that car and really get the right people around him, the right engineers and develop that car that suits his driving style a bit more.

“I’m sure that’ll come, Daniel’s unbelievably talented, I’m sure in the next few Grand Prixs he’ll start to find his straps.”

For Ricciardo – who has seven race wins since debuting in 2011 – he’ll get a chance at redemption at the Chinese Grand Prix on April 14.

Many have debated whether Ricciardo’s move to Renault would be a success including Australian Formula One legend Mark Webber who said the move would be a major concern.

“I think we’re all a bit concerned about it,” Webber said.

“I would have loved him to stay at Red Bull.

“I think the funding and the backing and with Honda coming, I don’t think they’ll be incredibly strong next year but by 2020, I think they could be a very special outfit to be with again.

“To get the results that Red Bull are going to get next year is going to be challenging for him to say the least, Renault – the team he’s going to next year, they want budget caps, head count caps, they want all sort of decreases in salaries across the board to get the parity of the sport up there.

“I think when you’ve just arrived there as a driver and you have a team that’s giving that sort of position, that’s a concern.”

