Jarrod Wallace and Tim Glasby earn Qld Origin recall

Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters has made two changes to his side ahead of Game Two in Perth next Sunday.

Titans prop Jarrod Wallace and Newcastle veteran Tim Glasby have earned a recall and will play off the bench.

They replace the injured Joe Ofahengaue and Jai Arrow.

Bulldogs prop Dylan Napa has been named to start in the front row with Josh Papalii after coming off the bench in game one at Suncorp Stadium.

Queensland team 1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Corey Oates

3. Michael Morgan

4. Will Chambers

5. Dane Gagai

6. Cameron Munster

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Dylan Napa

9. Ben Hunt

10. Josh Papalii

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Matt Gillett

13. Josh McGuire

14. Moses Mbye

15. Tim Glasby

16. Jarrod Wallace

17. David Fifita

18. Christian Welch

19. Edrick Lee

20. Corey Norman