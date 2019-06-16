Macquarie Sports Radio
Jarrod Wallace and Tim Glasby earn Qld Origin recall

7 hours ago
Clinton Maynard

Queensland State of Origin coach Kevin Walters has made two changes to his side ahead of Game Two in Perth next Sunday.

Titans prop Jarrod Wallace and Newcastle veteran Tim Glasby have earned a recall and will play off the bench.

They replace the injured Joe Ofahengaue and Jai Arrow.

Bulldogs prop Dylan Napa has been named to start in the front row with Josh Papalii after coming off the bench in game one at Suncorp Stadium.

Queensland team

1. Kalyn Ponga
2. Corey Oates
3. Michael Morgan
4. Will Chambers
5. Dane Gagai
6. Cameron Munster
7. Daly Cherry-Evans
8. Dylan Napa
9. Ben Hunt
10. Josh Papalii
11. Felise Kaufusi
12. Matt Gillett
13. Josh McGuire
14. Moses Mbye
15. Tim Glasby
16. Jarrod Wallace
17. David Fifita
18. Christian Welch
19. Edrick Lee
20. Corey Norman

Meantime, Blues coach Brad Fittler has announced seven changes for his side.
