Jarryd Lyons says Lions didn’t take opportunities against Richmond

Brisbane Lions star Jarryd Lyons believes his team weren’t shell-shocked by the chance to play in finals footy, instead claiming his team simply didn’t take their opportunities in the 47 point Qualifying Final loss to Richmond.

After finishing in second position on the ladder, it’s the first time Brisbane has played finals since 2009, but kicking 8.17 (65) for the game cost them a chance to progress straight through to the preliminary final.

The 27-year-old midfielder who was delisted by the Gold Coast at the end of last season before being picked up by the Lions is one of the few members of his team who has played in the pressure of finals previously, having done so with Adelaide.

Lyons told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime his team were not overcome by the big occasion.

“I guess it was pretty new for a lot of the boys,” Lyons said.

“We played them the week before and it was pretty intense and almost like a final in round 23 but on the weekend it definitely stepped up.

“Richmond played at a frantic pace and played some really good football

“I thought we played pretty well other than not finishing our opportunities.

“A lot of guys played well for their first final so it was a bit disappointing with the loss but that’s why we’ve got a double chance and can go again this week.

“If you look at the start of the game, we started really well, so I wouldn’t say we were shell-shocked.”

The Lions host their semi-final against the Giants at the Gabba with first bounce at 7:25pm.

Jono Searle/AFL Photos via Getty Images.