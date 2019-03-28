Jason Day under fresh Masters injury cloud

Former pro golfer and Macquarie Sports Radio drive co-host Mark Allen is worried that Jason Day’s latest back injury could prevent him from fronting up for the US Masters.

Day’s back problems flared up once more during an upset first-round loss to Jim Furyk at the World Golf Championships-Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas.

Speaking with David Morrow and Mat Thompson, Allen says Day’s technique is causing him problems as he ages.

“As you get older, and things tighten up naturally, what happens is your shoulder turn stops and your arms keep going,” Allen said.

“Jason Day has been talking about this over the last couple of years, one the things he’s been working on is trying to stop his arms to match his shoulder turn stop and now we’re seeing early signs of some real issues,”

Tiger Woods’ extraordinary career was almost brought to an early end because of major back injuries and Allen says Jason Day needs to be careful.

“Lower back stuff for the golfer is dangerous, dangers territory, and [Day] has to smarten up because he’s a chance to win the Masters.”

