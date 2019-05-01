Jayden Okunbor says write Bulldogs off at your own peril

Canterbury Bulldogs cult hero Jayden Okunbor says rival teams can write the Bulldogs off at their own peril declaring his team can still make an impact in the NRL this season.

Fresh from signing a two-year contract extension to remain at Belmore until at least the end of the 2021 season, Okunbor has become a popular figure at the kennel on the back of his dreadlocks and imposing 196cm and 108 kilogram frame.

The 22-year-old winger who has made no secret of his proud Nigerian heritage – made his debut in round three against Wests Tigers and has played every game since for his team.

He told Halftime the club have the game to match it with the best teams in the competition.

“For us, I think we’re just looking to win every game,” Okunbor said.

“We’re going into every game knowing that if we play the type of footy we want, we’re going to get the result.

“I think that sort of showed over the weekend and I think in a few of the games against some of the top teams on the ladder we really put it to them.

“We were very close to a win against Melbourne and Souths and I think our fans should look at that and see we’re capable of doing some things in this competition and I don’t think they should write us off this early.

“We know a lot of other teams might have written us off just looking at our squad, but we’re definitely going to surprise some teams this year.”

The local junior is averaging 180 running metres per game and has scored two tries in his short career in the top grade.

The Bulldogs currently sit at the bottom of the table with just two wins from seven games ahead of a crucial clash with Manly at Lottoland on Saturday at 5:30pm.

Click ‘play’ to hear the full interview below.