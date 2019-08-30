Jeff Horn slams disrespectful Michael Zerafa ahead of Battle of Bendigo

Australian superstar Jeff Horn has slammed Michael Zerafa over his disrespectful comments ahead of the pair’s Battle of Bendigo boxing bout on Saturday.

‘The Hornet’ who is continuing his progression in the middleweight division for the first time and a win over his fellow Aussie could see a World Middleweight title fight against Japanese star Ryota Murata eventuate in December.

Zerafa has taken aim at the quality of opponents Horn has beaten, despite the 31-year-old having conquered Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao back in Brisbane in 2017.

Horn told Macquarie Sports Radio Halftime Zerafa should be having a look at himself and he’s out to silence his critics.

“He has (been disrespectful),” Horn said.

“He’s been saying how bad we are and my wins haven’t been that great.

“It’s funny because who has he fought? Who are the great guys that he has fought?

“He’s putting me down, it’s crazy, he should be talking it the other way around.”

Horn has a (19-1-1) record as a professional boxer including 13 knockouts.

The Battle of Bendigo will play out at Bendigo Stadium with action beginning from 7pm AEST.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images