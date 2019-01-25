Jimmy Bartel and Mark Riddell tell their professional sporting debut stories

Former footballers Jimmy Bartel and Mark Riddell have opened up on their respective professional sporting debuts.

Bartel played 305 games for Geelong, while Riddell played 250 Rugby League games across four clubs.

And during the Hour of Power on Breakfast, they told their stories of how their maiden game at the highest level played out.

Jimmy said his debut with Geelong wasn’t as glamorous as the rest of his career.

“We got beaten by 10 goals and were playing a powerful Essendon side,” he said.

“I got to start on the field, my first kick in AFL football was smothered.

“I (got) a concussion, went back to the bench and was told to go back on.

“And then I was sent a hospital handpass by a teammate and bang, cleaned up again.”

Riddell’s debut for St George Illawarra in the NRL ended a bit better.

“We were at Shark Park in 2001, I was called up from the juniors and Nathan Brown had just retired injured,” he said.

“I got an opportunity off the bench, 27 minutes to go and Riddell was injected off the bench.

“I got on the field, scored two tries and won the game.

Click PLAY to hear more on the hour of power with Mark Levy, Mark Riddell and Jimmy Bartel