Jimmy Bartel backs Hird return

2007 Brownlow Medalist Jimmy Bartel has endorsed calls for James Hird to return to football.

It follows former Essendon coach Kevin Sheedy telling the Herald Sun on Tuesday it was time to welcome back the two-time premiership player back into the coaching fold.

Sheedy says he deserves another chance after leaving the Bombers in 2015 following the club’s disastrous supplements scandal.

Bartel told the Hour of Power it was vital the football community gave him a chance to redeem himself.

“Every sport out there has a way to forgive and give others a second chance,” he said.

“If he wants to come back, I have no doubt he’d make a good assistant coach to start with.

“Sheeds is spot on, he’s one of the smartest mind in football. Hird last coached four years ago, he’s served him penalty and he’s going through the ringer with his family.

“I’m all for it – we crossed that bridge when he presented the Norm Smith Medal (in 2017).

“I think everyone in the football community will be fine with it.”

