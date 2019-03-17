Jimmy Bartel confident about Geelong despite tough start

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel says his former side’s formidable home record will be crucial during a tough stretch of early-season matches.

The Cats will face off against both 2018 grand finalists within the opening six rounds, as well as facing a daunting trip to Adelaide to face the crows in round three.

But Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio home games against GWS, West Coast and Melbourne remain winnable for Geelong despite appearing difficult on paper.

“The Cats still have absolutely unbelievable top end talent,” he said.

“Geelong (rarely) lose at home, they win 90 per cent of matches at GMHBA Stadium, so even in a bad year they drop one game and that’s already eight wins.

“Normally 13 wins gets you into the finals so if you mark down eight wins – they also play a few bottom sides twice so you (could) already be at 12 wins without a stretch.

“They could be in trouble but they could also be set up well – if they’re (four wins from six matches) the Cats are playing finals.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion on the Hour of Power