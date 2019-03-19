Jimmy Bartel explains why there’s “confusion” around Hogan incident

Brownlow Medalist Jimmy Bartel says the ambiguity around Fremantle prized recruit Jesse Hogan’s latest discretion means speculation will continue to fester.

Hogan was stood down after “clinical anxiety” led to him breaking club rules around alcohol consumption over the weekend.

Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio it was tough to discuss the issue due to its complex nature.

“All we can do is speculate and trust Fremantle are giving us as much of the truth as they can,” he said.

“It’s such a difficult one to talk about and debate because as soon as some players use mental health as an excuse there’s (quite rightly) some pushback.”

