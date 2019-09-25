Jimmy Bartel has already found a loophole around handing power of score review to players

Jimmy Bartel can’t understand why the AFL would look to implement a cricket-style challenge system as part of the current score review.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan confirmed the league was looking into whether handing the power to review decisions to players would help reduce the amount of errors made.

But Bartel wasn’t convinced, telling Macquarie Sports Radio the league hadn’t thought the idea through properly.

“This is so dumb,” he said.

“They haven’t even thought this one through have they, Gil surely got door-stopped on that one.

“Don’t think about it, just think about Grand Final week.

“The footage is clear, just admit you make the decisions wrong and people can accept that.

“There was never a problem with the original bunker or the ARC, it’s just the people pushing the buttons or watching the footage are no good at it.”

As a former player, Bartel explained how he’d exploit the glaring loophole.

“Straight away I’m holding my review up my sleeve,” he said.

“If the game is tight, I’m reviewing straight away even if it’s a clear goal or point.

“I’m doing it straight away because you can bring the footy back in straight away when you’re not set as a defensive group.

“I feel the momentum and there’s a minute to go, I’m (reviewing) even if it’s a wasted one, because my team is now going to get all 18 players parked in the defensive position and the ball is not even going to come out.”

(Image: Scott Barbour/AFL Media/Getty Images)