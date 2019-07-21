Jimmy Bartel implores Cats to quicken up their game

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says his former side need to speed up their game in order to re-discover their best form.

While the Cats are still on top of the ladder, they’ve lost three of their last five, including Sunday’s upset defeat at the hands of rivals Hawthorn at the MCG.

Bartel says it wasn’t time to panic at Geelong but implored them to quicken up their game ahead of the final five weeks of the regular season.

“I think Joel Selwood absolutely nailed it,” he told Macquarie Spots Radio.

“It’s great when you hear captains or leaders of clubs don’t talk in riddles – he just goes ‘we’re boring’.

“It’s a great way to describe what their problem is, they’ve so much talent and to play this slow and chip around style actually doesn’t suit them.

“They’ve fallen into this rut of playing so slow and defensive, it actually exposes them defensively.

“When Geelong play really well, they play fast and a quick style of footy and their whole defence just comes marching up the ground.

“I reckon their problem is they’re being too slow and too safe and I imagine they’ll be addressing that a lot this week.”

