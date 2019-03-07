Jimmy Bartel names his five most valuable AFL players

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says Richmond midfielder Dustin Martin is the league’s most valuable player.

According to The Age, six players were paid above a million dollars in the AFL last year, with reports suggesting the likes of Lance Franklin and Nat Fyfe are apart of the coveted group.

On the back of the report, Bartel told the Hour of Power Martin’s combination of skill and marketability made him the player he’d pay the most for in the league.

“Dustin Martin blew everyone away the season before last winning every award you can win,” he said.

“You’ve also got to factor in the marketability of a player, this guy is just a marketer’s dream, especially for the Tiger army.”

“If you have to rank them, I think he’d be number one.”

Jimmy also singled out GWS Giants star midfielder Josh Kelly in his top five.

‘He’s a smooth mover,” he said.

“Plus he’s got age on his side – he’s already playing top footy even though he’s so young.”

Jimmy Bartel’s top five AFL players who he’d pay top dollar for:

1 – Dustin Martin

2 – Josh Kelly

3 – Jeremy McGovern

4 – Lance Franklin

5 – Nat Fyfe

