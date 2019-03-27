Jimmy Bartel names his Alex Rance replacement

Jimmy Bartel has backed emerging defender Nick Vlastuin to fill Alex Rance’s role.

The 29-year-old sustained a season-ending ACL injury against Carlton last week, with coach Damien Hardwick tasked with finding a replacement for the rest of 2019.

But Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio Vlastuin stood out as the natural choice.

“He zones off and can help out in defence,” he said.

“Richmond will bring in another player to fill Vlastuin’s role.”

