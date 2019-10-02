Jimmy Bartel names his starting price for Tim Kelly’s potential trade to the Eagles

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says it could be ‘very difficult’ for West Coast to come up with a suitable trade for midfield gun Tim Kelly.

The West Australian native has requested a trade for the second straight year, with the Cats widely expected to broker a deal for the out-of-contract star.

But Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio the two clubs may have to be creative to get the deal done.

“He keeps saying he wants to go to the Eagles which makes it very difficult for the Cats and Eagles to get the deal done,” he said,

“The Cats want a lot for him because they’re losing a guy who finished top five in the Brownlow and is a super player.

“I think the starting price is two first round picks, two first rounders say at 17 and 18 is a lot different to two inside the top 10.

“West Coast’s first round pick this year will be back in the teens and you’d back that they’d be pretty good next year.

Bartel said with Geelong’s ageing key position stocks, they could target one of West Coast’s younger key forwards as part of a deal to lure Kelly west.

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion on Macquarie Sports Radio

(Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)