Jimmy Bartel names the one team who ‘badly needs the bye’

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says Richmond are in desperate need of a mid-season break as injuries continue to pile up.

Captain Trent Cotchin and Shaun Edwards have both been ruled out of Thursday night’s match against Adelaide, with Jack Riewoldt and Alex Rance still out of action after sustaining long-term injuries earlier in the season.

Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio the side’s younger players were in need of a weekend off after taking on extra responsibly this season due to injury.

“Richmond is one team who needs the bye, it just seems they’re desperate for the break,” he said.

“A lot of their senior players need that extra week to recover from injuries.

“They’ve been playing some young kids who have been fantastic but they’ve done five or six weeks (now) so they’re lagging a bit.

“If they lose tonight, they drop down to the bottom part of the eight and in that fight for five or six teams for the last couple of spots.

