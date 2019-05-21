Jimmy Bartel opens up on new Our Watch campaign

Jimmy Bartel has opened up on his new campaign with Our WATCh.

Our WATCh is an independent, not for profit organisation which aims to raise awareness to prevent violence against women and children.

The new Doing Nothing Does Harm initiative encourages members of the public to speak up if they see anything which could lead to violence against women.

Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio it was a campaign he feels personally connected to.

“One in three female over the age of 15 have some experience of domestic violence and that’s really sad,” he said.

“It’s pretty horrific, we are pretty modern and progressive in this country but that’s a pretty backward attitude we have.

“There’s a lot of work to do but I feel like we are slowly turning the wheel and hopefully turning into a (more positive) place.”

