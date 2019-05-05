Jimmy Bartel outlines ‘difficult’ decision on Gary Ablett

Jimmy Bartel says Gary Ablett could be suspended if his hit on Essendon’s Dylan Shiel is graded as intentional.

The incident – which occurred in the first quarter of Geelong’s win over the Bombers on Sunday – is likely to be assessed by Match Review Officer Michael Christian as low impact and low contact.

But the 2007 Brownlow Medalist told Macquarie Sports Radio the grading of careless or intentional will likely determine whether Ablett will receive a one-game ban or escape with a fine.

“It’s a difficult one to grade so it will come down to the first box Michael Christian needs to tick,” he said.

“Intentional will have him in a bit of trouble – elbow (contact) is normally graded as intentional.

“Dylan Shiel did milk it a bit to get a free kick but he did get clocked in the head so it’s going to hurt.

“It’s sort of a tricky one but it’s not a classic elbow.”

