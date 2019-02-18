Jimmy Bartel questions if red cards could work in the AFL

Jimmy Bartel has questioned the practically of a red card system in the AFL.

It follows Sydney coach John Longmire’s endorsement of red cards in the AFL following Andrew Gaff’s punch on Fremantle’s Andrew Brayshaw in the latter stages of last season.

He also welcomed the crackdown on punches, with all incidents this season set to attract a fine.

The Geelong premiership player said he supported the idea in theory but queried how it would work on game day.

“You don’t want a situation where a red card is handed out incorrectly because that’ll throw the game as well,” he told the Hour of Power.

“The question is whether you make a rule for one incident in one or two seasons and I’m not sure who in charge of making the call (to send someone off), is it an official?

“I like the idea but I haven’t heard someone come up with the right idea of how to do it.

