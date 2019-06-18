Jimmy Bartel responds to fresh speculation over Stephen Coniglio

GWS Giants football director says he has “no problem” with star Stephen Conglio weighing up his options before making a decision on his future.

According to Fox Footy’s Tom Morris, St Kilda is set to offer the in-demand 25-year-old a deal worth as much as $1.4 million a year.

Bartel laughed off the speculation, telling Macquarie Sports Radio it was merely another in a long list of clubs linked with the in-form midfielder.

“How about you tell me the list of clubs that haven’t attempted to sign him,” he said.

“So we’ve got St Kilda, Carlton, he was definitely going to Hawthorn three weeks ago , he was definitely going to Geelong two weeks, he was going back to West Coast.

“Where else is he going, there’s not many left.

“Have another go.”

Bartel said the club was currently waiting for an answer from Coniglio’s management, confirming a new deal has already been presented to him.

“He’s 25 and it’s a long-term decision, I have no problem with him sitting there weighing up what he wants to do,” he said.

“That’s pretty fair isn’t it.”

