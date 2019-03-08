Why Geelong’s two new additions are key, according to Jimmy Bartel

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says his former side’s new recruits could be more important than originally thought.

The Cats beat Essendon by 28 points at GMHBA Stadium on Thursday night but it was the strong performances of former Swans player Gary Rohan and ex-Dogs forward Luke Dahlhaus which excited Bartel the most.

He told Macquarie Sports Radio if the pair can contribute to the side throughout the year like they did during the JLT Community Series, it could alleviate pressure on the team’s bigger names.

“They were super impressive,” he said of Rohan and Dahlhaus.

“If they can play that sort of footy throughout the year, it takes the lot of pressure on Selwood, Dangerfield and Ablett to perform.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview