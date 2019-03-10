Jimmy Bartel says there’s “legitimate” questions around St Kilda

Jimmy Bartel has explained why St Kilda are one of the sides most under the pump this season.

It’s been an off-season of woe for the Saints which has seen Jake Carlisle ruled out for a large chunk of the season through injury, new recruit Dan Hannebery in doubt for round one and best and fairest winner Jack Steven take leave for mental heath reasons.

Even after winning their final pre-season match against the Western Bulldogs on Sunday, coach Alan Richardson has more problems to deal with after forward Paddy McCartin sustained his eighth concussion since 2014, while defender Dylan Roberton sent a scare through the club after reportedly feeling “woozy” after the game as he continues his comeback from last season’s heart issues.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio, the Geelong great said media and fans were entitled to ask credible questions of the under-fire club.

“You nearly sacked the coach last year,” he said.

“It’s tough – the poor Saints can’t (catch) a break.”

