Jimmy Bartel slams “dumbest stadium ever” after surface debacle

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel has slammed Marvel Stadium’s turf after a controversial opening weekend.

The newly-named stadium’s surface crumbled on the opening weekend of the AFL season during both matches it hosted, with an emergency umpire forced into repairing it during Sunday’s clash between St Kilda and Gold Coast.

Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio it was another in a long line on surface-related incidents the ground has endured since it opened in 2000.

“This has been going on since the stadium was built,” he said.

“Nothing ever happens (to change the surface), they don’t care about it. There’s been issues where the fake turf goes so close to the ground there’s been players do their ACL on it.

“The AFL paid boffins millions of dollars to design the stadium and they built it the wrong way. Half the crowd sits there looking in the sun.

“It’s one of the dumbest stadiums ever built.”

Click PLAY to hear more on Macquarie Sports Radio