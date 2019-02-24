Jimmy Bartel wants to see the evidence before we change the AFL’s drug policy

As debate rages on whether or not the AFL’s illicit drug policy is being exploited by players, Macquarie Sports Radio’s Jimmy Bartel has injected some reality in the discussion.

When asked about the reports rampant abuse of the mental health provision of the current policy illicit drug policy Bartel said, ‘We are reporting on rumours at the moment, there’s actually no fact or a weight of data to say if this system is working or not.”

Bartel has also questioned the confidential nature of the system with unconfirmed reports sixteen players from the one club abusing the policy, that number should “only be known by the medical staff at the clubs and those staff are bound by doctor-patient confidentially and should not be leaking the information.”

Bartel went on to say, “We are talking about 700 players from the age 18 to 35 and drug use is a real issue in our society… we are talking about men who are naturally born risk-takers and that’s what makes them elite athletes and it would be naive to think otherwise.”

LISTEN TO THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE:



Although Jimmy Bartel admits there are probably issues within the current framework, he has urged the AFL not to “capitulate to rumour and innuendo” and wants to see evidence and facts before making changes.