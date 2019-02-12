Jimmy Bartel welcomes decluttering of AFL fields on gameday

Jimmy Bartel has welcomed a crackdown on the number of staff allowed interchange benches during AFL games.

Clubs will only be allowed 12 staff members this year, compared to 14 last year. The number of overall club personnel permitted in the coach’s box has also been reduced.

Bartel told the Hour of Power players should be educated so they can take drinks or gels during matches themselves, rather than having a club staff member provide it to them.

He said money would be saved with the reduction in both the number of people allowed on the bench and upstairs in the coaches box.

“It’s cost-saving as well,” he said.

“It’s a great move from the AFL – I’d actually put a bit of responsibility back on the players.

“Make the players think their way through the game, that’s actually a skill in itself.”

