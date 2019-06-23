Jimmy Bartel’s ‘concern and worry’ about Geelong post-bye form

Geelong legend Jimmy Bartel says his former side needs to work out why they’ve consistently unperformed after a week off.

The Cats lost their eighth straight match after the mid-season bye.

Coach Chris Scott admitted post-match it was a issue that they’ve got to solve heading into the post-season bye before the finals.

And Bartel shared his concern, telling Macquarie Sports Radio they risked not making the most of a dominant season if their post-bye form continues.

“The worry is, a couple of those years they’ve had top four finishes and they’ve either just won the first final or struggled,” he said.

“You only land up playing two games in a month (if you win a qualifying final) and what’s happened in those preliminary finals is the opposition have put on a monster score in the opening quarter and finals over (for Geelong).

“That’s where my concern and worry is – is it the coaching or the strength and conditioning bozos who over-train or under-train the club but they’ve got to work it out.

“They don’t want to have another season when they’ve been dominant and not capitalise and win a premiership.”

