Jimmy Bartel’s plan to tackle mental health issues in AFL

Jimmy Bartel says the recruitment of an AFL mental health officer is a good start but more needs to be done to support players.

As part of a pre-season media briefing on Monday, AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announced the creation of the role, declaring mental health as one of the league’s biggest issues.

And while Bartel welcomed the appointment, he told the Hour of Power there was still progress to be made to help players deal with mental health issues.

“It’s a start but it’s still not where we all want it to be which is to get mental health services outside the soft cap,” he said.

“The AFL still have this archaic view that clubs will abuse it and game the system but I think we’re all mature enough not to do that.

“Until you do that, this is only half-baked at the moment.”

Click PLAY to hear the full discussion