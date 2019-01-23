Jimmy Bartel’s special connection with Geelong youngster

Jimmy Bartel has revealed the unique bond he has with Brandan Parfitt – the Geelong player who wears his old number three.

The 20-year-old signed a one-year contract extension on Monday and Bartel told Breakfast he has a “little club” of past Geelong greats who wore the number three, which he keeps in regular contact with.

“The last premiership captain at Geelong wore the number three and the day I got my number, he called me up and welcomed me to the club,” he said.

“When I found out (Parfitt) got my number, I sought out his phone number and caught up with him.

“When you go along to club functions you go up and chat with club greats and (I’ve) got a vested interest in him.”

He urged Geelong to back the younger and play him in midfield.

“He’s one of those young talents that’s really important for Geelong.

“This year fella is coming into his third year and he’s got composure.

“They’ve got to trust him more and play him in midfield but that means you’ve got a take a couple of stars out.”

