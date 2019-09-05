Jimmy explains why Essendon have ‘serious’ work to do on one aspect of their game

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel says Essendon have “serious” work to do to fix their defensive game.

The Bombers were blown away by 55 points against the Eagles in Perth on Thursday night, with their long wait for a finals win to continue into 2020.

Bartel told Macquarie Sports Radio Essendon’s game style playedinto the hands of last year’s premiers.

“The gulf was enormous last night, there were two or three different class gaps between the two teams,” he said.

“The ball use (John Worsfold post-game) touched on was so evident, Essendon’s primary ballgetters panicked and butchered the football.

“Ryan, Rioli and Lewis Jetta didn’t have huge numbers but they were so destructive with their ball use, they absolutely ripped Essendon apart.

“When Essendon got the ball, they kicked it high and long – what you don’t want to do against West Coast is kick it high and long.

“They’ve got some serious work to do on their defence because as John Worsfold’s said, because of their poor ball use they don’t defend well on transition.

“They get hurt so badly on turnover.”

