Jimmy praises decision to hand Roughead farewell game

Geelong great Jimmy Bartel has lauded Hawthorn’s decision to give club great Jarryd Roughead a farewell game.

The four-time premiership player and former club captain has spent the majority of the year in the VFL, with coach Alastair Clarkson opt to prioritise youth.

But after formally announcing his retirement on Monday, Hawthorn announced he’ll play against Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon.

Bartel praised Hawthorn’s decision, saying it’ll be a fitting farewell for a legend of the club.

“He’s been an absolute champion of the game and an absolute champion person of the game,” he said.

“He’s one of those players that supporters of other clubs absolutely love.”

Jimmy said some clubs opted to not give players farewell games because it made the decision to make them on harder if they played well.

“If it’s Roughead or any other (older) player, he’s going to play well but they also need to play young players,” he said.

Image: Luke Hemer/Getty Images