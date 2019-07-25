Jimmy’s big update on Rhyce Shaw’s future at North Melbourne

Jimmy Bartel says Rhyce Shaw is a “lock” to coach North Melbourne in 2020.

The current caretaker coach has impressed since taking over from Brad Scott in round 11, winning four from his seven matches.

But after being formally interviewing for the job this week, Jimmy says he’s likely to be given the job on a full-time basis next year.

“He interviewed really well during the week,” he told Macquarie Sports Radio.

“It’s almost like they’re going with what they know.

“His body of work is that they already know him at the helm (as caretaker coach)

“They’ll fill out his coaching staff, if they went and got a big name, they would have had to pay a lot of money.

“They will still have to pay Rhyce some decent coin as a senior coach but it allows them a lot of movement to fill out his coaching staff with some experienced people around him.”

Image: Kelly Defina/Getty Images