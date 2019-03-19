Joe Burns backs his teammate and rival

Australian opening batsman Joe Burns has defended fellow teammate Matthew Renshaw, declaring he just needs more time to develop as a cricketer.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio this morning with David Morrow, Mat Thompson and Glenn Mitchell, Burns believes that that the criticism of Renshaw – who is also ostensibly his rival for an Australian openers spot – has been unfair and people forget just how young he is.

“We’ve talked a lot during the summer, and I think he is just in the mindset of trying to learn as much as he can.

“People really forget how young he is and I guess that’s the one disadvantage of debuting so young like he did in international cricket.”

The Australian batsman revealed that Renshaw still has plenty of cricket to offer and that he just needs to trust in his game.

“He’s been under the spotlight for so long and I’ve really felt sorry for him. We’ve been batting on difficult wickets as well so it hasn’t been easy for a lot of us this season.”

“As long as he keeps working hard, the results will turn for him. He’s heading over to Kent this winter so he’s got a lot of cricket to come and he just needs to trust in his abilities and trust in his preparation.”

