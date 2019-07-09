Johanna Konta slams reporter for ‘patronising’ her in fiery post-match press conference

British 19th seed Johanna Konta hasn’t held back in a volitie press conference following her straight sets loss at Wimbledon.

The Sydney-born Konta fell 7-6, 6-1 to unseeded Barbora Strycova in a quarter-final match that lasted just over 90 minutes.

“I mean, I don’t think you need to pick on me in a harsh way,” Konta said after taking issue with a reporter’s question.

“I think I’m very open with you guys and I say how I feel out there and if you don’t want to accept that answer or don’t agree with it, that’s fine, but I still believe in the tennis that I play and I still believe in the way that I competed.

“You’re being quite disrespectful and patronizing me.

“I’m a professional competitor who did her best today and that’s all there is to that.