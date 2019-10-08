John Aloisi’s early advice for Liverpool fans, and whose job is under threat

Former Premier League striker and Optus Sport Expert John Aloisi says he can’t see Liverpool slowing down after they recorded their 17th consecutive win and eighth to start the season.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio Nights with Christian Jantzen, the former Coventry City talisman recommended Liverpool fans buy a ticket and head over to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men opened up an eight point lead after as many matches, following their 2-1 win over Leicester, and Manchester City’s 2-0 loss to Wolves.

“If I was a Liverpool supporter I’d buy my tickets now and go over and witness them winning the premiership for the first time in 30 years,” he advised.

“I can’t see them slowing down. I think that’ll keep on going… They’re winning games even when they’re not playing well and when they are playing well you can’t stop them”

While it’s all sunshine and rainbows for Liverpool at the top of the table, Tottenham, Manchester United, and Everton continued their struggles to start to the season. While Aloisi believes United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino will remain in their roles at least until the end of the season, Marco Silva’s time at the helm at Everton could soon be coming to an end.

“He’s [Silva] on borrowed time. They spent a hell of a lot of money and they expect to be not only up near the top but pushing for the Champions League… I really think they’re playing without confidence and I’m not sure how much they’re believing in what they’re doing at the moment,” he added.