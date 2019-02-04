John Morris won’t make “silly” changes at Cronulla

Newly-appointed Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris says he’s determined not to make unnecessary change to the side.

The 38-year-old, who played 105 games for the Sharks, signs a three-year deal after previously taking over on an interim basis following Shane Flanagan’s exit.

And he told Breakfast there “wasn’t a lot” at the club he wanted to alter as he looks to build on last season’s fourth-placed finish.

“We’ve been a top four team now for a number of years,” he said.

“I think the boys know what it looks like to play well and win in the NRL so I think it’d be silly for me to come in and make change for changes sake.

“But at the same time, I’m always looking at ways to build our team to extend the talent we’ve got.

Morris said he was excited to have Shaun Johnson in the Sharks side for the first time after he switched from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of the 2018 season.

“Automatically we’ve got change in our team,” he said.

“I’m hoping to build on what works for us at the Sharks which is a strong, British-style of game but also expand it with exciting players coming in.

“Hopefully we’ll bring a different spark in attack.”

