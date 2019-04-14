John Skandalis – “Maguire has been great for the club”

West Tigers legend and Premiership winner John Skandalis says that new coach Micahel Maguire’s start to the club has been great and says the coach has been tremendous for the young club.

“He’s really respected the history of the club and brought in guys like me and Pat Richards to talk to the players, so it’s really great to see”

Skandalis joined the team this morning to speak about all things Rugby League, including his beloved Tigers and his thoughts on the new Bankwest Stadium.

Click PLAY to join the conversation: