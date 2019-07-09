Join Mark Levy, Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell and Julian King at ANZ Stadium from 4 pm!

Join Mark Levy, Mark ‘Piggy’ Riddell and Julian King from 4 pm in the ANZ Stadium forecourt in the lead up to The Decider!

The boys will be joined by NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, Maroons stalwart Michael Crocker, Wests Tigers star Josh Reynolds and a host of others.

Special thanks to First National Real Estate.

It’s all come down to this. Game III. The Decider.

80,000 rabid fans – mostly Blue – will witness State of Origin in it’s most brutal form where everything is at stake and nothing else matters.

The Blues are on the cusp of winning their first consecutive series since 2005 and their first series win at their home ground since 2004.

In order to hoist the shield, however, New South Wales must buck a historic trend and overcome a chequered past.

Deciders favour Queensland. It’s as simple as that. Of the 19 deciding matches the two states have played, the Maroons have won 13 of them and the last seven in succession.

Of deciders played in Sydney, Queensland have won four, New South Wales two, and one match was drawn.

So while most are tipping the Blues to win tonight, history does not.

Still, there’s no point living in the past, and the Maroons are out to set the record straight after copping a caning in Game II. Queensland’s spine is stacked with talent but lacks Origin experience, and time at the coalface is invaluable in Origin deciders.

Most importantly, the Maroons forwards must prevent the big boppers from south of the Tweed from gaining the upper hand as they did so effectively in Game II, and arguably in Game I too.

New South Wales has the superior pack, it’s stronger in almost every comparative measure but especially in intensity, the most Origin of statistics.

Mitchell Pearce’s inclusion in the side creates a juicy storyline, a tale of redemption. We know history doesn’t favour the Blues in deciders, and it doesn’t really favour Mitchell Pearce in Origin.

Pearce has pulled on a Blues jumper 18 times but has notched up just five wins, a win rate of just 28%.

Can Pearce’s career-best form, coupled with the strident on-field leadership of James Maloney and the gut-busting effort of a rampaging Blues forward pack rewrite the history books?

Fair bet. New South Wales by 18.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE DECIDER: STATE OF ORIGIN, GAME III

Melbourne: Macquarie Sports Radio 1278 AM

Perth: Macquarie Sports Radio DAB+

Sydney: via 2GB 873 AM

Brisbane: via 4BC 1116 AM

Online via 2GB.com