Jon Ralph wants to see Hird back coaching in the AFL

Herald Sun football writer Jon Ralph says James Hird deserves a second chance to coach an AFL club.

Kevin Sheedy recently backed the return of the two-time Essendon premiership player after nearly four years in the coaching wilderness following the controversial supplements saga that claimed his job.

And Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio Breakfast it would be “shocking shame” if Hird was lost to the game.

“What so many people forget is James Hird has served his time,” he said.

“He’s learnt a lot, he’s processed a lot and he’s in a much better place – we saw last year that Fremantle wanted him as an opposition scout.

“It could still be a few years down the track but I’d love to see him get back into footy.”

