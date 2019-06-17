Jon Ralph’s update on the future of John Longmire at Sydney

Herald Sun AFL reporter Jon Ralph says Sydney coach John Longmire is merely using North Melbourne’s mooted big-money offer as leverage for his next contract.

Wayne Carey said over the weekend he believed the club was interested in making the 1999 North Melbourne premiership player the league’s highest-paid coach following Brad Scott’s exit.

But Ralph told Macquarie Sports Radio he still thinks Longmire, who’s current contract runs until the end of 2020, will stay at the Swans.

“When there is a chance for leverage, he’s clearly taken it,” he said.

‘He’s got one more year on his contract and he’s clearly trying to get a third or four year extension.

“All the senior coaches that have been linked to North Melbourne have shut it down and he continues to leave open a little bit of room.”

“And that’s to get a little more on his contract.”

