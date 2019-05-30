Josh Addo-Carr says National anthem doesn’t represent Indigenous Australians

New South Wales speedster Josh Addo-Carr believes we need to look at changing our National anthem to better represent Indigenous Australians.

It comes as teammate Cody Walker spoke out on the issue for the second time this season after discussing the issue following the All Stars clash earlier this year.

With this year’s State of Origin series opener looming in a week’s time on June 5 at Suncorp Stadium, it’s hardly the distraction coach Brad Fittler and his team would like.

However, Addo-Carr told Halftime he is standing by Walker’s comments.

“I just think the national anthem doesn’t support Indigenous people,” Addo-Carr said.

“It says we are young and free, but really we are old.

“The Indigenous people of Australia are the oldest culture in the world so how hard can it be to change some lyrics in the anthem?

“I want to stand by Cody through that and represent my people the best I possibly can.

“I’m extremely proud of him standing up and standing up for our people.”

Addo-Carr made his Blues debut in last year’s Origin series and played in all three games, while also scoring two tries.

