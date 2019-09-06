Josh Hazlewood bowling masterclass turns momentum for Australia

Josh Hazlewood has turned the fortune back into Australia’s favour after the Aussie quick ripped through England’s top batsman at the end of Day Three.

Starting the day on 1-23, Hazlewood made quick work of night-watchmen Craig Overton after Steve Smith took an easy catch at second slip.

However, that’s where Australia’s momentum was halted after Rory Burns and England Captain Joe Root dug there heels in to put on a 141 run partnership.

But then, the man from Bendemeer stood up once again to end the partnership with some amazing balls.

Hazlewood eliminated Burns on 81 after he was awkwardly caught again by the great Steve Smith, and then it was the skipper Root who was caught deep in his crease on LBW.

Another innings for the Captain where has failed to convert a 50.

Under fire batsman Joe Root was left to deal with the heat from Hazlewood and managed a quick 22 from 33 balls before a peach from Hazlewood knocked Roy’s middle stump over.

Third test hero Ben Stokes (7*) and Jonny Bairstow (2*) are left on the crease with England at 5/200, trailing Australia by 297 runs.

Josh Hazlewood finished the day with figures of 4/48.