Josh Hazlewood reveals his injury return date

Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood has revealed that he won’t return to national colours until early May – less than a month out from the start of the 50-over World Cup in England.

Speaking on Macquarie Sports Radio after the announcement of the ACA’s $30million grassroots cricket fund, Hazlewood said:

“We’ve got some [World Cup] warm up games in the first week of May. No doubt I’ll be right for those.

“Unfortunately I’m going to miss the two one-day tours to India and the UAE.”

He also confirmed that it is a stress fracture that has sidelined him:

“There was a tiny crack there. I think the MRI machines are getting that good they pick up anything these days. But there was a little crack there and we’ll give it enough time to heal and be right for the Winter.”

With debate raging about the lack of red ball cricket for our stars between now and the Ashes in August, the tall fast bowler claimed it doesn’t affect him:

“I find that I get my rhythm back pretty quickly these days. Whether it’s a couple of weeks, once you start playing games the rust comes out pretty quickly.

“I think we’ve got a four-day game in between the World Cup and the Ashes. Ideally you’d want a bit more but that’s just the way cricket is these days. The schedules are packed and there’s not enough time.”

The quick from Tamworth in New South Wales also revealed that despite batting near the bottom of the order for Australia, he was quite handy with the willow when he was younger:

“I was definitely an all-rounder”, Hazlewood laughed.

“Even in the last year in Tamworth I probably batted more than I bowled to be honest. I batted ‘4’ and bowled first change.”

He also let slip that his top score was an impressive 196, achieved against Tamworth City United, but that some of his recent batting techniques – including the upper cut over the slips – were learned after he left the bush:

“There wasn’t enough pace on the ball back in Tamworth to play that shot.

“I’ve just learned to get out of the way first and then just hang the bat out there.”

